New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,751 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Coherent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $273.36 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $275.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

