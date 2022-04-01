NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

