Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Nielsen by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,036,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

