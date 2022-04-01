Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

