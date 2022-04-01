NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NIO opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

