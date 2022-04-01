NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.20. NIO shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 1,041,276 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.