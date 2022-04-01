Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of NPSCY stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.
