Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of NPSCY stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

