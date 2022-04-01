NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

