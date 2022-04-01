NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 6,750 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

