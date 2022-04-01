NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 7,735 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.65 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

