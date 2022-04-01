NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Teleflex stock opened at $354.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

