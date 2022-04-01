NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 6,750 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.