NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

