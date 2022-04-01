NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 652.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

