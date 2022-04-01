NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 12,677 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $899,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

