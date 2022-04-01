NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 639,434 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

HST stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

