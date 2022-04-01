Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 916,452 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

