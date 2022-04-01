Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 34,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,689. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

