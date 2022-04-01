Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 34,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,689. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
