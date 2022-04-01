Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.25. Nomura shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,806 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
