Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.25. Nomura shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,806 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.