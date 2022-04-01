Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

