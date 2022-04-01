Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $447.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $319.70 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

