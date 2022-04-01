Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 411,037 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

