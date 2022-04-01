NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%.

NBY stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

