NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%.
NBY stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
