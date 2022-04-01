NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $204,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,725. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

