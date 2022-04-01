Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

