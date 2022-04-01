NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.64 and a beta of 1.82. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

