Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

