Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 22,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

