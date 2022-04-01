Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 25,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,165. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 636,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.