Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 25,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,165. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
