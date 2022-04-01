NVR (NYSE:NVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR traded up $76.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,543.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,963.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,173.74. NVR has a 12 month low of $4,466.07 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

