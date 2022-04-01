Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $77,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.