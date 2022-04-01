ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
