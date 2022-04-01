ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Get ObsEva alerts:

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.