ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OBSV. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
