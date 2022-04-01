ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OBSV. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $199,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 231.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

