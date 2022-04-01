Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $183,788,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 478,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

