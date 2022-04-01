Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,412 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 43,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

