OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,393,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 344,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.