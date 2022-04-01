Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Down 5.3%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $282.51 and last traded at $282.99. 17,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 953,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

