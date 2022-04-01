Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.64. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.