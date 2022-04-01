Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.