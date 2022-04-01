OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,677. The company has a market capitalization of $595.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

