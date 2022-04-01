Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the retailer will earn $14.75 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $575.85 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $348.84 and a 12-month high of $586.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

