OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $674.07 million, a P/E ratio of 419.05 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

