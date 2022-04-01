OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Financial Review

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALJ Regional and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.36 OptimizeRx $61.29 million 11.00 $380,000.00 $0.09 419.05

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% OptimizeRx 2.70% 0.72% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ALJ Regional and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.55%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

