Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Oragenics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Oragenics by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the third quarter worth $86,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Oragenics ( NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

