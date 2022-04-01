Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Orange stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,796. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
