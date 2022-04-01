Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

