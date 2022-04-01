O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

ORLY opened at $684.96 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $504.05 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

