Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 90,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 165,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

