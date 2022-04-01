Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

