Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.75

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 4798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
