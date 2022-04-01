Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.75

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 4798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.